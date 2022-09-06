J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
SJM opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.