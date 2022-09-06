Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.25 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

