Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,641 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

