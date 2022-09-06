Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,260,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,116,000 after buying an additional 979,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 141,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

