Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $242.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

