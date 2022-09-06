Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $196.03 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $337.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average is $207.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

