BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,995,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $1,132,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Amcor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

