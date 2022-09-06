The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,692.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

