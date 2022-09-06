EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,354 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,433,000 after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

EQT Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

