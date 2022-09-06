Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

