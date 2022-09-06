Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.30 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

