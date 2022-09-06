Synovus Financial Corp Buys 12,186 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.