Synovus Financial Corp Sells 18,635 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in HP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

