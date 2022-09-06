Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

