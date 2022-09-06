Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,846 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

