Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after buying an additional 580,321 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

