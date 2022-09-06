Synovus Financial Corp Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

