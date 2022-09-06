Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

