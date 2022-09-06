Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

