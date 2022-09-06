Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

