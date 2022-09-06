Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sony Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

