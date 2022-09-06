BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.