BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

