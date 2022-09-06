Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,140 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,509 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

