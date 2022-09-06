Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

