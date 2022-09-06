BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $706,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

