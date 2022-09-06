NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lowered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $19,273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NTAP stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

