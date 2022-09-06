Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

