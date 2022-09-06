Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

