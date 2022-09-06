BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 83.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $814,830 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

