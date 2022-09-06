BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.82.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

