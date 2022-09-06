Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,771 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

