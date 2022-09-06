Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alleghany worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y stock opened at $840.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $837.06 and a 200-day moving average of $807.37. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

