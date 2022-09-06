LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,715 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $69,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

