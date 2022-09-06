Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

