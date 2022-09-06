Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Shares of PKG opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

