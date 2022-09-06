Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.