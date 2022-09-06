Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trimble were worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after acquiring an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

