Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.54.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.