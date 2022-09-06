Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $198.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

