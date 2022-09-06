Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $15.50 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,065 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $654,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

