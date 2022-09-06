Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL stock opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

