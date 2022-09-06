Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 88,315 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

