Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

