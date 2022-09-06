Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

