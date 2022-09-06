Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.86 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,066.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

