Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Kroger stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.