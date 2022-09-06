Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

