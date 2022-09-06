Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 320 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 98,828.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 494,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

