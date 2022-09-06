Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,450 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Twitter were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.15 and a beta of 0.65. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,799 shares of company stock worth $1,598,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

